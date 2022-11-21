Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's heartwarming gesture for a fan during interview with Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal with Suryakumar Yadav

In the second match of the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, India defeated the Kiwi team by 65 runs. In this match, India’s star batsman Surkumar Yadav played an explosive century innings of 111 runs. Surya hit 11 fours and 7 sky-high sixes in his innings.

At the same time, after the match, Indian team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took a funny interview of his special show ‘Chahal TV’. The video of this interview has also been shared by BCCI on its Twitter which is going viral very fast.

Chahal took Surya’s funny interview Suryakumar Yadav, who came to give a funny interview on India’s spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s special show ‘Chahal TV’, said that ‘I am very lucky that I got a chance to appear on Chahal TV.

It feels great to be on this show. It is good when everyone messages and tweets. I have learned a lot from him. I used to play franchise cricket when Sachin sir used to play, I have learned a lot from him.

I always learn from Virat bhai whenever we play together. At the same time, in this special interview, Surya called an Indian fan and had a special meeting with him. People are liking this wonderful gesture of Surya.

During the interbiew, a fan was continuosuly shouting during the interview. what Surya did next was absolutely amazing. Watch the clip below.

After playing a blazing century against New Zealand and defeating the Kiwi team by 65 runs, India’s star batsman Suryakumar Yadav reached among the Indian fans present in the stadium.

Here he took selfies with the fans and gave his autograph to many. After the match, the happiness of the fans also doubled after finding Suryakumar Yadav in their midst.