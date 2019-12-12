Search icon
Watch: Suniel Shetty motives Hardik Pandya as he sweats it out in gym

The 26-year-old underwent successful surgery to treat a lower back issue which had got him ruled out of cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 08:36 PM IST

Suniel Shetty and Hardik Pandya

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya is currently recovering from his lower back surgery and on Thursday, he showed another glimpse of his road to recovery.

Pandya posted a video of him on social media sweating it out in the gym.

Hardik last played the T20I series against South Africa but he was not picked for the series against Bangladesh and now West Indies.

Pandya took to Twitter and shared his training video and wrote, “Stronger every day.”

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty upon looking at Pandya's hard work in the gym tried to provide some motivational boost and dropped a response on his post. 

“Looking forward to that big return ... more power to you,” Shetty wrote.

