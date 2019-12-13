Trending#

Watch: Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella's response to Pakistani journalist who mistook him for Dhananjaya De Silva

Reacting to what happened, even fans on social media were shocked with the level of poor professionalism by the Pak journalist.


Snehadri Sarkar

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 05:38 PM IST

During the post-match press conference on day two, a journalist mistook Sri Lankan cricketer Niroshan Dickwella for his teammate Dhananjaya de Silva and what happened after that was absolutely hilarious. 

The journalist my mistake asked Dickwella the question which he wanted de Silva.

However, Dickwella saw the funny side of the incident and corrected the journalist twice during their interaction.

“Are you thinking of a hundred in this innings?”, the journalist asked Dickwella thinking he was De Silva who close to securing a ton against Pakistan in the ongoing Test match.

“I’m Dickwella actually, I am not de Silva. I got out for 33. I am already out in the pavilion, maybe in the 2nd innings," responded Dickwella with a laugh.

De Silva is currently unbeaten on 72 runs and knitted a decent partnership with Dickwell for the sixth wicket of 67 runs before Niroshan was sent back to the dressing room on 33.

Reacting to what happened, even fans on social media were shocked with the level of poor professionalism by the Pak journalist.

