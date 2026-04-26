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Watch: SRH star Abhishek Sharma agitated after fan girl breaches security at team hotel, grabs his hand

SRH star Abhishek Sharma was left visibly agitated after a fan girl breached security at the team hotel and grabbed his hand while trying to interact with him. The unexpected incident quickly drew attention as security personnel stepped in and escorted the fan away, preventing further disturbances.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Watch: SRH star Abhishek Sharma agitated after fan girl breaches security at team hotel, grabs his hand
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Right before Sunrisers Hyderabad’s big win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, a strange incident blew up off the field. Abhishek Sharma, SRH’s opener and one of the architects of their victory, got caught up in a messy situation at the team hotel. A viral video shot by a bystander shows an overly enthusiastic fan grabbing Abhishek’s hand and pulling him in—basically ignoring all personal boundaries. He looked pretty rattled, even with security around him, and people online haven’t been quiet about their opinions. A lot of fans jumped into the debate, calling it a clear security lapse and blasting the fan for completely disregarding Abhishek’s personal space.

Despite all that drama, Abhishek brought his A-game on the field. He hammered his third half-century of IPL 2026—slamming 57 runs off just 29 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and a six. His strike rate? A jaw-dropping 196-plus. Through this blistering performance, he actually passed New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to become SRH’s third-highest scorer ever. That’s no small feat.

When asked about his innings in the post-match interview, Abhishek seemed genuinely happy with both the win and his own contribution. He admitted he got a few lucky breaks but insisted the pitch didn’t give much away. “They could have added another 15 or 20 runs,” he said, referring to Rajasthan’s total, “but we went after it and made the most of the conditions.”

He also talked tactics—especially about dealing with potential threats like Jofra Archer and Burger. “When you have bowlers like Jofra coming at you, you can’t just wait for an easy boundary ball,” he explained. “You have to create something, force them off their rhythm—that’s exactly what Ishan and I planned with the new ball.”

Abhishek’s numbers speak for themselves. In 82 matches, he’s racked up 2,133 runs from 79 innings, averaging just over 29, all while striking at nearly 170. That includes two centuries and two fifties, with a best of 141 not out. He’s now ahead of Williamson, who scored 2,101 runs in 76 matches at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of about 126, with a high score of 89 not out and 18 fifties.

All in all, Abhishek’s night was unforgettable—not just because of his runs, but also for handling an unexpected off-the-field challenge. The way he’s climbing up SRH’s all-time scoring charts, it’s pretty clear he’s becoming one of their main men, both on and off the field.

Also read| IPL 2026: Scary scenes in DC vs PBKS clash as Lungi Ngidi taken away in ambulance after head injury

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Lungi Ngidi’s emotional post goes viral after nasty injury in DC vs PBKS match
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