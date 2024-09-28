Twitter
Big win for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Japanese Magazine puts NMACC among the best cultural centres in the world

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2?

Watch: Sporting long hair, MS Dhoni spotted riding bike in Ranchi, video goes viral

Cricket

Cricket

Watch: Sporting long hair, MS Dhoni spotted riding bike in Ranchi, video goes viral

Dhoni, currently enjoying some time away from cricketing duties, was spotted riding one of his bikes in a stylish manner, exuding his trademark coolness.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

Watch: Sporting long hair, MS Dhoni spotted riding bike in Ranchi, video goes viral
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
On and off the field, MS Dhoni continues to captivate his vast fan base with his effortless style and demeanor. Recently, a video of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran went viral on social media, instantly becoming a hit among netizens. The legendary player was seen riding his bike in his hometown of Ranchi, sporting a long-haired look.

Dhoni, currently enjoying some time away from cricketing duties, was spotted riding one of his bikes in a stylish manner, exuding his trademark coolness. The video has caused a frenzy among his millions of fans, who were mesmerized by his demeanor and effortless bike-riding style as he smoothly executed a U-turn.

Watch:

The ongoing IPL retention rules have sparked discussions about Dhoni's future in the league. Franchise owners are eagerly awaiting the release of the new retention policy from the BCCI ahead of the 2025 season. However, there are speculations that the announcements may be delayed until the end of the month.

The question of whether CSK will retain Dhoni for the upcoming season remains unanswered, adding to the intrigue surrounding the legendary player. With retirement rumors swirling around him, the topic of MS Dhoni becomes even more intriguing. The upcoming IPL mega-auction presents an opportunity for franchises to revamp their teams and strive for long-term success, aiming to improve upon their previous performances.

Also read| IND vs BAN 2nd Test: What happened to Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
