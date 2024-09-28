Watch: Sporting long hair, MS Dhoni spotted riding bike in Ranchi, video goes viral

On and off the field, MS Dhoni continues to captivate his vast fan base with his effortless style and demeanor. Recently, a video of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran went viral on social media, instantly becoming a hit among netizens. The legendary player was seen riding his bike in his hometown of Ranchi, sporting a long-haired look.

Dhoni, currently enjoying some time away from cricketing duties, was spotted riding one of his bikes in a stylish manner, exuding his trademark coolness. The video has caused a frenzy among his millions of fans, who were mesmerized by his demeanor and effortless bike-riding style as he smoothly executed a U-turn.

Watch:

Thala Dhoni back in Ranchi and reunited with his bike #MSDhoni #WhistlePodu

Epic_g7/IG pic.twitter.com/6arv5C5QNF — WhistlePodu Army - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) September 27, 2024

The ongoing IPL retention rules have sparked discussions about Dhoni's future in the league. Franchise owners are eagerly awaiting the release of the new retention policy from the BCCI ahead of the 2025 season. However, there are speculations that the announcements may be delayed until the end of the month.

The question of whether CSK will retain Dhoni for the upcoming season remains unanswered, adding to the intrigue surrounding the legendary player. With retirement rumors swirling around him, the topic of MS Dhoni becomes even more intriguing. The upcoming IPL mega-auction presents an opportunity for franchises to revamp their teams and strive for long-term success, aiming to improve upon their previous performances.

