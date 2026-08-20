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Watch: Sourav Ganguly's iconic Lord’s celebration recreated as India beat England by 118 runs in mixed disability series

India’s mixed disability cricket team produced a dominant 118-run victory over England, recreating Sourav Ganguly’s iconic Lord’s celebration in a memorable moment. The emphatic win combined outstanding cricket with a powerful tribute to one of Indian cricket’s most famous celebrations.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 01:31 PM IST

Watch: Sourav Ganguly's iconic Lord’s celebration recreated as India beat England by 118 runs in mixed disability series
Courtesy: X/screengrab
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In the seventh and final Twenty20 International, the Indian mixed disability cricket team triumphed over England by 118 runs. To celebrate this consolation victory, they emulated Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving gesture from the Lord's balcony.

India scored 206 for four, propelled by Arjun Gawre's impressive 68 off 44 balls and captain Majid Magray's remarkable unbeaten 63 off just 19 deliveries. In contrast, the hosts were dismissed for 88, with Hilal Ahmad Wani taking 4 wickets for 21 runs and Jayesh Parmar claiming 3 for 14.

While India won this match, England secured the seven-match series with a 4-3 victory.

In a bid to mirror Ganguly's famous shirtless celebration at the same venue after India's historic NatWest Trophy final win over England in 2002, the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India shared a video featuring players and officials removing their blazers on the Lord's balcony.

"When India wins at Lord's, the celebrations hit different. A moment of pure cricketing joy on the Lord's Balcony — coats off, spirits high, and the Tricolour flying with pride. 118 runs. One unforgettable celebration," DCCI wrote on X.

The mixed-disability format includes players with various disabilities, such as physical, hearing, and learning challenges.

Also read| 'Don't go there': Manav Suthar advised to prioritise Test cricket over IPL following 10-wicket haul in Galle

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