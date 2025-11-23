FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Smriti Mandhana shows off her moves with Palash Muchhal in pre-wedding dance; fans call it her best avatar yet

Smriti Mandhana lit up her sangeet night with a lively dance to ‘Tenu Leke’ alongside Palash Muchhal, delighting guests and fans alike. The stunning pre-wedding celebrations continued in full swing as the Indian cricket star gears up to tie the knot today.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 03:50 PM IST

Watch: Smriti Mandhana shows off her moves with Palash Muchhal in pre-wedding dance; fans call it her best avatar yet
TRENDING NOW

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana is gearing up to marry music director Palash Muchhal on November 23. In recent days, social media has been abuzz with the couple's pre-wedding celebrations. From Haldi ceremony videos to a friendly cricket match between the groom's and bride's teams, captivating moments have unfolded as the big day approaches. Recently, a breathtaking video surfaced online, featuring Smriti and Palash executing a beautifully choreographed dance.

In the clip, Smriti is seen placing a garland around Palash's neck, as he bows before the Indian women's team opener. Observers were left astonished to see Smriti, typically known for her introverted nature, commanding the stage with such confidence, leaving the cricket community in awe.

The couple made their engagement official in a lighthearted and unique way last week. Smriti posted a viral Instagram reel showcasing her and teammates like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil dancing, subtly revealing her engagement ring in the final shot. Muchhal complemented this with a touching video of his surprise proposal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the same venue where India recently clinched the Women's ODI World Cup.

The pre-wedding events were vibrant and lively. During the Haldi ceremony, Smriti, clad in a bright yellow outfit, was seen dancing and celebrating with her 'team bride' members, including Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Radha Yadav. The Mehendi ceremony showcased Smriti in a gorgeous purple attire.

In a fun twist, the wedding festivities featured a friendly cricket match where 'Team Groom,' led by Muchhal, went up against 'Team Bride,' captained by Smriti. 'Team Bride' emerged victorious, adding a delightful sporting touch to the celebrations.

Also read| Massive blow to India! Shubman Gill out for rest of 2025 with serious nerve injury, comeback timeline set

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
