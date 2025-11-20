FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Watch: Smriti Mandhana’s wedding festivities begin as Women’s World Cup winners drop hilarious ‘Munna Bhai’ video

Smriti Mandhana’s wedding buzz grows as India’s Women’s World Cup winners surprise fans with a fun ‘Munna Bhai’–style video to kick off the celebrations. The light-hearted clip has gone viral, adding excitement and charm to the build-up around the star cricketer’s upcoming festivities.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 09:50 PM IST

Watch: Smriti Mandhana’s wedding festivities begin as Women’s World Cup winners drop hilarious ‘Munna Bhai’ video
Smriti Mandhana, a key player in the Women's World Cup-winning squad, is preparing to tie the knot with music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal on November 23. Recently, a heartwarming image surfaced showing Palash proudly holding the World Cup trophy alongside Smriti, both radiating joy, which has captivated fans nationwide. Social media has been abuzz with admiration, not only celebrating the team's triumph but also the couple's relationship, with many dubbing it the 'best pre-wedding gift' and commending Palash for publicly recognizing Smriti's accomplishments.

The couple's romance, which began in 2019 and remained under wraps until 2024, is now on the verge of a wedding. Numerous reports have indicated that the ceremony will take place on November 23. In anticipation of the big day, Mandhana shared a video featuring her Women's World Cup-winning teammates, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy. Young talent Shreyanka Patil also makes an appearance in the video.

In the clip, the stars are seen dancing to the song 'Samjho Ho Hi Gaya' from the film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai.' The video concludes with Mandhana proudly displaying her engagement ring.

Who is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal, a 30-year-old music composer and filmmaker, is engaged to 29-year-old Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Palash's older sister, Palak Muchhal, is a well-known Bollywood singer who has contributed her voice to numerous songs for leading actors, including Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. He has also appeared in Ashutosh Gowariker's film 'Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey,' sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Palash is known to have produced over 40 music videos for T-Series, Zee Music Company, and Pal Music. Additionally, he directed a web series titled 'Rickshaw' and is currently at the helm of a film called 'Ardh,' featuring Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik.

Also read| After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?

Also read| After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his 'happily ever after'?
