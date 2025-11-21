FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final

Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses

The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?

Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party

When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai

Four Labour Codes Explained: Benefits, changes, and what workers must know

Not Mirzapur, but this popular TV show becomes first series to be adapted for film, it's running successfully for 10 years, name is...

Watch: Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes high-energy as World Cup-winning mates join in iconic dance moment

Transforming Enterprise Intelligence: Surya Narayana Chakka on the Future of AI-Driven ERP Systems

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Tea before lunch and venue debut — Will Guwahati's unique stage help Team India level series?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final

IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A

Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses

Pakistan Exposed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon

The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?

The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes high-energy as World Cup-winning mates join in iconic dance moment

Smriti Mandhana lit up her Haldi ceremony as she danced with her Women’s World Cup–winning teammates, creating a joyful, unforgettable moment. The vibrant celebration, filled with colour, music and camaraderie, showcased the special bond shared by India’s champion cricketers.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 06:10 PM IST

Watch: Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes high-energy as World Cup-winning mates join in iconic dance moment
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Smriti Mandhana brought her Haldi ceremony to life with an energetic dance performance alongside several of her Indian teammates, creating a joyful all-yellow atmosphere. She is scheduled to marry music composer Palash Muchhal on November 23.

    On the dance floor, she was joined by Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Shivali Shinde, Radha Yadav, and Jemimah Rodrigues, all donning bright yellow outfits to complement the festive theme. The sense of camaraderie was evident as the group danced to lively wedding tunes, celebrating Mandhana’s special day with contagious enthusiasm.

    Shinde, who plays alongside Mandhana for the Ratnagiri Jets in the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League, added a unique flair to the celebration. Shreyanka’s attendance was particularly notable, marking her first public appearance since her last game for India at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

    The event also served as a heartwarming cricket reunion, uniting World Cup champions Shafali, Radha, Richa, Renuka, and Jemimah. Shafali later posted a video of Mandhana’s dance on social media, captioning it “Ladki Wale.”

    Smriti Mandhana confirmed her engagement to Palash Muchhal in a fun and refreshing manner on Thursday, sharing a playful Instagram reel that featured a lively dance with her India teammates.

    Set to the classic Bollywood song “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), the well-choreographed routine included Jemimah, Shreyanka, Radha, and Arundhati, transforming a simple dance video into a joyful announcement.

    Mandhana had an outstanding performance in the Women’s World Cup, amassing 434 runs in nine innings — the highest by any Indian in a single tournament. She maintained an average of 54.25 with a strike rate of 99.08, and her campaign included a remarkable century (109) along with two half-centuries. In the final match, she played a steady innings, scoring 45 runs off 58 balls, laying a crucial foundation at the top and setting the stage for India’s title-winning performance.

    Also read| IND vs SA 2nd Test: Tea before lunch and venue debut — Will Guwahati's unique stage help Team India level series?

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final
    IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A
    Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses
    Pakistan Exposed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon
    The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?
    The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?
    Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party
    Dia, Rahul replace Shefali, Neeraj in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again
    When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
    When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
    From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
    Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
    Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
    Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
    Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs
    Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
    Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
    Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
    Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE