Watch: Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes high-energy as World Cup-winning mates join in iconic dance moment

Smriti Mandhana lit up her Haldi ceremony as she danced with her Women’s World Cup–winning teammates, creating a joyful, unforgettable moment. The vibrant celebration, filled with colour, music and camaraderie, showcased the special bond shared by India’s champion cricketers.

Smriti Mandhana brought her Haldi ceremony to life with an energetic dance performance alongside several of her Indian teammates, creating a joyful all-yellow atmosphere. She is scheduled to marry music composer Palash Muchhal on November 23.

On the dance floor, she was joined by Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Shivali Shinde, Radha Yadav, and Jemimah Rodrigues, all donning bright yellow outfits to complement the festive theme. The sense of camaraderie was evident as the group danced to lively wedding tunes, celebrating Mandhana’s special day with contagious enthusiasm.

Shinde, who plays alongside Mandhana for the Ratnagiri Jets in the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League, added a unique flair to the celebration. Shreyanka’s attendance was particularly notable, marking her first public appearance since her last game for India at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The event also served as a heartwarming cricket reunion, uniting World Cup champions Shafali, Radha, Richa, Renuka, and Jemimah. Shafali later posted a video of Mandhana’s dance on social media, captioning it “Ladki Wale.”

Smriti Mandhana confirmed her engagement to Palash Muchhal in a fun and refreshing manner on Thursday, sharing a playful Instagram reel that featured a lively dance with her India teammates.

Set to the classic Bollywood song “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), the well-choreographed routine included Jemimah, Shreyanka, Radha, and Arundhati, transforming a simple dance video into a joyful announcement.

Mandhana had an outstanding performance in the Women’s World Cup, amassing 434 runs in nine innings — the highest by any Indian in a single tournament. She maintained an average of 54.25 with a strike rate of 99.08, and her campaign included a remarkable century (109) along with two half-centuries. In the final match, she played a steady innings, scoring 45 runs off 58 balls, laying a crucial foundation at the top and setting the stage for India’s title-winning performance.

