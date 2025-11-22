FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Watch: Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal turn 'captains' for fun cricket faceoff ahead of their wedding

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal added a fun twist to their pre-wedding celebrations by facing off as ‘captains’ in a light-hearted cricket match. The couple’s playful on-field duel, filled with cheers and candid moments, quickly went viral, delighting fans ahead of their big day.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

Watch: Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal turn 'captains' for fun cricket faceoff ahead of their wedding
    India’s prominent cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal added a charming twist to their pre-wedding celebrations, transforming teammates and friends into Team Bride and Team Groom for a cricket match just days ahead of their wedding day. Mandhana led Team Bride, supported by national teammates Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, and Richa Ghosh. Meanwhile, Muchhal took the helm of Team Groom. The match visuals have since gone viral on social media.

    The game itself was marked by a friendly yet competitive spirit, culminating in a victory for Team Bride, which ignited jubilant celebrations. Viral clips captured Mandhana’s team lifting stumps in triumph and dancing, while both captains embraced in the center, sharing a touching moment post-match.

    This entertaining match was merely the latest in a series of joyous events leading up to the wedding. The week kicked off with a lively Haldi ceremony, where Mandhana celebrated with her cricket friends to the rhythm of dhol, all documented in widely circulated videos. Earlier, Muchhal’s proposal at DY Patil Stadium, complete with a blindfold and ring, added a romantic touch, further endearing the couple to their fans.

    In a heartfelt congratulatory message to Mandhana and Muchhal, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the couple, commending their shared values and hoping for a life filled with trust, love, and harmony. He remarked that Mandhana’s “cover drive” and Muchhal’s “musical symphony” would create a beautiful partnership. In the same message, Modi also disclosed the wedding date, confirming that the couple will exchange vows on November 23, 2025.

    Mandhana is coming off a successful season, having made history with the Indian team in Navi Mumbai. The opener was part of the squad that secured the maiden world title by defeating South Africa in the Women’s ODI World Cup final.

    Also read| Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic's viral response to Smriti Mandhana's surprise stadium proposal breaks the internet

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
