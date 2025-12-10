Watch: Smriti Mandhana makes first public appearance after wedding call-off, shares emotional hug with Harmanpreet Kaur

Smriti Mandhana stepped out publicly for the first time since calling off her wedding, where she was seen sharing an emotional hug with Harmanpreet Kaur. The heartfelt moment between India’s top women cricketers instantly caught fans’ attention and sparked widespread reactions online.

Star India cricketer Smriti Mandhana made her first public appearance after her wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal was called off. On Wednesday, December 10, she was spotted in New Delhi, where she greeted India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her manager Noopur Kashyap with a warm hug.

Captain and Vice Captain in the town @mandhana_smriti and @ImHarmanpreet met after World Cup winning days .

Mandhana and Harmanpreet were in Delhi to participate in Amazon’s Smbhav Summit at the renowned Bharat Mandapam. During the event, Smriti Mandhana expressed that there is nothing she loves more in life than cricket. Therefore, when she steps out to represent her country, her mind is solely focused on the game.

"Well, to be fair, I mean, as Harman said, the love for the game, and I don't think I love anything in life more than cricket. So, when you go out to bat or when you go out to represent your country, I don't think any other thoughts are there in the mind. When you put on the Indian jersey, the only thing you want to do is represent India and win the match for the country," Mandhana said

Smriti Mandhana in her first public appearance since calling off her wedding with Palash Muchhal, reunited with Harmanpreet Kaur at an event on Wednesday in New Delhi attending the Amazon Smbhav Summit.

Smriti made her priorities clear, said, "I don't think I love anything in…



December 10, 2025

"And yeah, I mean, the biggest motivation is that when you put on the jersey and India is written on it. I mean, I always tell everyone that once you put on the jersey, you just keep all your problems aside and just be on the field, because you have a responsibility and you are one among two billion people who are representing your country. And I mean, just the thought of that is enough for you to have that razor-sharp focus and do what you want to do," she added.

Smriti Mandhana emphasized that she doesn't focus on the differences among team members, as each player is driven by the desire to secure victory for their nation, and everyone holds their own views on the best strategies to achieve that win.

When questioned about the team's disagreements, she reiterated this point. "Well, I think, firstly, I don't look at it as issues because everyone is wanting to win the game for the country and everyone has their own opinion on how we will win the game for the country," Mandhana said.

"But genuinely, if we don't have those discussions or arguments, we aren't winning on the ground. Because if we do not have those sorts of discussions where we are disagreeing about something, that means we are not passionate enough to win the match for the team. So, we definitely do have those sorts of discussions," the India vice-captain concluded.

Smriti Mandhana calls off wedding

On Sunday, the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team took to her Instagram Stories to clarify the rumors about her wedding. She announced the cancellation and asked for privacy for both families involved.

In her statement, she said, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.

I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.

I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward.”

