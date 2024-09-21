Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Soye hai sab log': Skipper Rohit Sharma fumes at teammate during 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

Delhi Capitals confirm Rishabh Pant as their top retention for IPL 2025: Report

Moon and Venus Orbiter Journeys, Space Station, Gaganyaan Mission

'So much tension and stress...': Father of EY Employee who died of 'overwork'

Watch: Shubman Gill's father gives priceless reaction to his son's exceptional century in Chennai Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Soye hai sab log': Skipper Rohit Sharma fumes at teammate during 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

'Soye hai sab log': Skipper Rohit Sharma fumes at teammate during 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

Delhi Capitals confirm Rishabh Pant as their top retention for IPL 2025: Report

Delhi Capitals confirm Rishabh Pant as their top retention for IPL 2025: Report

Moon and Venus Orbiter Journeys, Space Station, Gaganyaan Mission

Moon and Venus Orbiter Journeys, Space Station, Gaganyaan Mission

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

7 must-try local dishes in Rajasthan

7 must-try local dishes in Rajasthan

Seven world's most unique birds and their uniqueness 

Seven world's most unique birds and their uniqueness 

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'most embarrassing moments' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar says 'bhai was so...'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'most embarrassing moments' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar says 'bhai was so...'

Shibani Dandekar reveals she was called 'gold digger', trolled with 'love jihad' comments for dating Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar reveals she was called 'gold digger', trolled with 'love jihad' comments for dating Farhan Akhtar

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Shubman Gill's father gives priceless reaction to his son's exceptional century in Chennai Test

The 25-year-old displayed equal proficiency against both pace and spin bowlers, demonstrating composure throughout his innings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 08:07 PM IST

Watch: Shubman Gill's father gives priceless reaction to his son's exceptional century in Chennai Test
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shubman Gill showcased his exceptional talent by scoring a remarkable century in the second innings of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After a disappointing start with a duck in the first innings, Gill displayed his prowess and skill in this innings.

This milestone marked Shubman Gill's fifth Test century, a moment he celebrated with a stylish gesture and a visible sense of relief. His father, Lakhwinder Singh Gill, watched proudly from the stands, applauding his son's impressive achievement.

Lakhwinder Singh Gill's pride was evident as he cheered on his son and showed his support with a flying gesture. Shubman Gill himself has acknowledged the significant role his father has played in his success, attributing a great deal of credit to him.

Watch:

His partner, Rishabh Pant, was also holding his ground with 12 runs to his name. The duo carried their positive momentum into the third day, gradually finding their rhythm.

While Pant displayed his aggressive batting style, Gill exhibited a solid and calculated approach, avoiding unnecessary risks. Gill effectively capitalized on loose deliveries, particularly targeting offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Gill's footwork against Miraz was impeccable, resulting in four impressive sixes. The 25-year-old displayed equal proficiency against both pace and spin bowlers, demonstrating composure throughout his innings.

Finishing with an unbeaten 119 runs off 176 balls, including 10 fours and 4 sixes, Gill solidified his position as India's No. 3 in Test cricket. This century marks his fifth in 26 Tests, complemented by six half-centuries.

Gill's exceptional form bodes well for India as they gear up for a demanding Test season. Following the series against Bangladesh, the Indian team is set to face New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home. Subsequently, they will embark on a challenging tour to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring five Tests.

Also read| 'Idhar ayega ek...': Rishabh Pant turns MS Dhoni, helps Bangladesh captain with field set-up during 1st Test

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first appearance after wedding, respond to paps when asked about 'mithai'

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first appearance after wedding, respond to paps when asked about 'mithai'

These four childhood friends started business now worth Rs 84 lakh with only…

These four childhood friends started business now worth Rs 84 lakh with only…

IAS Puja Khedkar case latest update: Delhi HC issues...; Know details here

IAS Puja Khedkar case latest update: Delhi HC issues...; Know details here

Engineering graduate kills sex worker, cuts her body into pieces, stuffs body in suitcase over…

Engineering graduate kills sex worker, cuts her body into pieces, stuffs body in suitcase over…

DNA TV Show: What role does politics play in Tirupati laddoo row? Is this battle for ownership of temple trust?

DNA TV Show: What role does politics play in Tirupati laddoo row? Is this battle for ownership of temple trust?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement