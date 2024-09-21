Watch: Shubman Gill's father gives priceless reaction to his son's exceptional century in Chennai Test

Shubman Gill showcased his exceptional talent by scoring a remarkable century in the second innings of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After a disappointing start with a duck in the first innings, Gill displayed his prowess and skill in this innings.

This milestone marked Shubman Gill's fifth Test century, a moment he celebrated with a stylish gesture and a visible sense of relief. His father, Lakhwinder Singh Gill, watched proudly from the stands, applauding his son's impressive achievement.

Lakhwinder Singh Gill's pride was evident as he cheered on his son and showed his support with a flying gesture. Shubman Gill himself has acknowledged the significant role his father has played in his success, attributing a great deal of credit to him.

Watch:

His partner, Rishabh Pant, was also holding his ground with 12 runs to his name. The duo carried their positive momentum into the third day, gradually finding their rhythm.

While Pant displayed his aggressive batting style, Gill exhibited a solid and calculated approach, avoiding unnecessary risks. Gill effectively capitalized on loose deliveries, particularly targeting offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Gill's footwork against Miraz was impeccable, resulting in four impressive sixes. The 25-year-old displayed equal proficiency against both pace and spin bowlers, demonstrating composure throughout his innings.

Finishing with an unbeaten 119 runs off 176 balls, including 10 fours and 4 sixes, Gill solidified his position as India's No. 3 in Test cricket. This century marks his fifth in 26 Tests, complemented by six half-centuries.

Gill's exceptional form bodes well for India as they gear up for a demanding Test season. Following the series against Bangladesh, the Indian team is set to face New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home. Subsequently, they will embark on a challenging tour to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring five Tests.

