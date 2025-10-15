FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Watch: Shubman Gill reunites with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as Team India leaves for Australia; fans call it 'brotherhood reloaded'

Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain of the Indian team for the ODI series, taking over from Rohit Sharma, who has stepped down as the Men in Blue's skipper in this format. Meanwhile, Rohit and Virat have departed for Australia amid significant speculation concerning their future in ODIs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

Delhi experienced a heartfelt cricket reunion on October 15, 2025, as Shubman Gill, the ODI captain of India, met with seasoned players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Indira Gandhi International Airport before the team departed for Australia. The images of the trio warmly greeting one another quickly went viral on social media, bringing joy to fans ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive white-ball series.

In videos shared online, Rohit Sharma was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Kohli, humorously bowing before embracing him, while Gill shared smiles and laughter with both cricket legends. The camaraderie showcased mutual respect and passion that has long defined India’s modern cricket era. At the airport, several Indian fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of their heroes, chanting slogans and waving flags as Team India boarded the bus for their flight to Perth.​​

India’s upcoming series will feature three ODIs starting October 19, followed by five T20Is from October 29. This tour marks the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to ODI cricket after months away from international action. Having retired from Tests and T20Is earlier this year, both players are back to strengthen India’s one-day campaign — a format they have dominated for over a decade.​

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Gill embarks on his first full assignment as ODI captain after being handed the reins earlier this month. He leads a vibrant squad featuring Shreyas Iyer as vice-captain, along with core members such as KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh. Speaking earlier, Gill expressed deep confidence in his senior teammates, calling Kohli and Rohit “pillars of experience” who will continue to guide the younger generation.​

BCCI officials, too, have confirmed that this series is not the final ODI chapter for either Kohli or Rohit, dismissing speculation of retirement. Both veterans remain integral to India’s roadmap toward the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

India's ODI Squad for Australia tour: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Also read| WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Pakistan beat South Africa by 93 runs in 1st Test, India slip to...

