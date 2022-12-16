Search icon
WATCH: Shubman Gill gives epic reaction as he scores maiden Test century vs Bangladesh

India ended their second innings with a score of 258/2, giving Bangladesh a challenging 513-run target.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Gill made his Test debut in December 2019

Shubman Gill got his first Test century in the first Test against Bangladesh, after recording his maiden international century in August. Shubman, who was named to the playing XI after Rohit Sharma was ruled out, took advantage of the occasion, scoring his maiden Test century in just 147 balls.

Shubman surpassed the milestone with a four straight down the ground. After reaching three figures, the youngster bowed and acknowledged the spectators.

WATCH: 

Day 3 began nicely for Team India when they grabbed the final two wickets of Bangladesh and bowled out the hosts for 150. KL Rahul and company decided against a follow-on and instead batted. While Rahul struck 23, the magnificent pair of Gill and Pujara snatched the game away from Bangladesh.

READ| IND vs BAN 1st Test: Shubman Gill becomes first Indian opener to score Test century in 2022

