Watch: Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta trolls Kolkata Knight Riders after washed-out clash with Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta left fans amused after trolling Kolkata Knight Riders following the rain-hit IPL 2026 clash between KKR and Punjab Kings. The match at Eden Gardens was abandoned due to rain, with both teams sharing a point, but Shresta’s cheeky social media post quickly went viral.

Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta, took a playful jab at the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders after their match against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens was canceled due to rain and a soggy outfield. Her witty remark about KKR quickly gained traction on social media. With only 22 balls bowled in the IPL 2026 match on Monday, both teams had to settle for a point each, marking KKR's first point of the season while PBKS moved ahead in the standings.

Fans flocked to Shresta's Instagram reel, which she posted shortly after the match was called off. In the widely circulated video, she humorously quipped in Punjabi: "Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda hai, lo de ditta ek point," which translates to Punjabis having a big heart and generously giving away one point.

Considering Shreyas's connection to the team, having led them to the IPL title in 2024 before his departure, her comment was largely seen as a clever dig at KKR.

The rain and wet outfield forced KKR and PBKS to abandon their IPL 2026 match in the City of Joy, resulting in both teams earning a point. After just 3.4 overs, rain interrupted the game, and when play was halted, KKR was struggling at 25 for two. This was the first washout of the season, as the match could not resume due to the ongoing rain.

After KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bat first, Punjab Kings started strong with the ball. KKR faced early challenges when Xavier Bartlett took two wickets in the second over, dismissing Finn Allen for six and Cameron Green for four. The rain interrupted play while Angkrish Raghuvanshi was batting on 7 and Rahane was not out on 8.

KKR is still in search of their first win of the season, but the washout allowed them to finally get on the board after consecutive losses. Meanwhile, PBKS, with two wins and one draw so far, climbed to the top of the points table with five points from three matches.

On April 9, the Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on the Lucknow Super Giants, while on April 11, the Punjab Kings will go head-to-head against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur.

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