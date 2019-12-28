Watch: Shoaib Akhtar tweets Wasim Akram's 'leaked video' criticising PCB, says 'we need change'

Former Pakistan speed demon, Shoaib Akhtar, has expressed his thoughts regarding his nation's cricketing board.

The 44-year-old shared a ‘leaked video’ of his former teammate Wasim Akram and voiced his support on the topic of bringing much-needed changes in Pakistan cricket.

Shoaib took to Twitter to post the video clip where Akram can be seen talking on the topic of seeing changing Pakistan team management.

“Those same old methods. To change something, one needs to change the methods and thought processes. Do something new too. I don’t get it. They talk so highly but their performance is zero,” Wasim Akram said in that video.

To this, Akhtar seconded his former teammate and said that a change is a must needed one.

“I support the Leaked Video of Wasim Akram, We need a change.#wasimakram #ShoaibAkhtar,” his tweet read.