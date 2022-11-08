Watch: Shoaib Akhtar gives a hilarious response to a fan mimicking Shah Rukh Khan

Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shared a video on his social media account as he spent some time with his fans. When a fan tried to imitate some dialogues of popular Indian movie star Shah Rukh Khan, Shoaib Akhtar chided him with a witty remark of his own.

Shah Rukh Khan is mega popular in the world not only for his Bollywood movies but also because he co-owns the two-time IPL-winning franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Before the tensions between India and Pakistan led to Pakistani players being banned from the IPL, Shoaib Akhtar played for KKR in IPL 2008.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar shared a video of him conversing with some Pakistan cricket fans outside his car. The ecstatic fans expressed their wishes and hopes for the Babar Azam-led side, who have qualified for the semi-finals, and also had some advice for the team.

The best part of the video was when the former pacer was about to sign off, the fans pointed to their friend Farhan, who turned out to be a SRK fan.

The fan also began to mimic a dialogue of Shah Rukh's famous 1999 movie Baadshah, but the former player had a witty response to it. He interrupted him midway, and said, "Beta Shah Rukh Khan hai, itne lambe dialogue nahi bolta, (Boy, he is Shah Rukh Khan, he doesn’t say such a long dialogue)".

Posting the video on Twitter, he captioned it as, "Awaam ki awaz. Pakistan cricket team ko mashwaray. Aur @iamsrk se Mohabbat."

Awaam ki awaz. Pakistan cricket team ko mashwaray. Aur @iamsrk se mohabbat. pic.twitter.com/jRI2RGtxiu November 7, 2022

Pakistan qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals in dramatic circumstances, on Sunday, by defeating Bangladesh by five wickets in the Adelaide Oval. Ahead of Sunday, Pakistan required India or South Africa to avoid winning their respective matches, and also needed to defeat Bangladesh. The Proteas endured a stunning defeat to the Netherlands, losing by 13 runs and getting knocked out. Pakistan ended up second in Group 2 with three wins and two defeats.