Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene, fans can’t stop laughing

Fans flooded the comments with praise and laughing emojis, calling the recreation “hilarious,” “classic,” and a “perfect crossover of cricket and Bollywood entertainment”.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 05:22 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have once again demonstrated why they are among the most cherished and entertaining pairs in Indian cricket, both on and off the field. The duo recently teamed up for a playful Instagram reel that has rapidly gone viral due to its amusing Bollywood twist, highlighting their effortless chemistry and exceptional comic timing.

In the now-popular video, Dhawan humorously introduces Chahal to his 'third mother,' played by Sophie Shine, setting the scene for a comedic exchange. True to his vibrant character, Dhawan delivers a cheeky line from classic Bollywood: 'Teri bhi shaadi karva denge beta,' aimed at a visibly bashful and blushing Chahal. The former opener's delivery, combined with Chahal's adorably awkward response, had fans in stitches.

The post was captioned with the equally funny line, 'Ek baar phir se dulha banne ka mann hai beta.. tu ruk ja thoda,' adding extra flair to the already amusing moment. Within hours, the video garnered significant attention across social media, with thousands of likes, shares, and comments flooding in. Fans were enamored with the duo's laid-back dynamic, dubbing them the 'most entertaining pair in Indian cricket' and calling for a full comedy show featuring the two.

Dhawan, known for his cheerful personality and motivational content, has established a unique presence on social media as more than just a cricketer; he is a complete entertainer. From dance videos and inspirational reels to his humorous takes on everyday life, Dhawan has embraced his digital platform with charm and creativity. Chahal, too, has captured hearts off the field with his witty comments, funny videos, and his innate ability to connect with fans.

Both players have played crucial roles in Indian cricket, and this viral video serves as a reminder that their camaraderie and humor are just as impactful as their athletic accomplishments. In an environment where the demands of professional sports can be overwhelming and relentless, Dhawan and Chahal provide fans with a refreshing escape through their playful friendship and shared moments of joy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
