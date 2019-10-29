Watch: Shikhar Dhawan plays 'Family waali cricket' on Bhai Dooj

Team India cricketers are currently on a well-deserved break from cricket and enjoying the festive spirits with their dear families after their successfully series triumph over South Africa on home soil earlier this month.

Shikhar Dhawan, India's limited-overs opener, also spent some quality with his family on the eve of "Bhai Dooj".

Since taking part in the two T20I matches for India against South Africa, Dhawan has been on the sidelines for the three-Test matches and played for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to keep him in touch.

However, 'Gabbar' is again back in Team India's squad which is set to take on Bangladesh on November 3.

On the eve of 'Bhai Dooj', Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram where he can be seen playing cricket on the rooftop with his family members.

The 33-year-old looked to be in great spirit while spending his time playing 'Family waali cricket' on Tuesday.

Dhawan's IG posted read, "Family waali cricket ka mazaa hi kuch aur hai."

On October 24, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian side for the T20I and Test series between India and Bangladesh.

India T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur