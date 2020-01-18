WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan hilariously trolls Rishabh Pant after KL Rahul's class-oozing performance in Rajkot ODI

'Chahal TV' had a new anchor as opener Shikhar Dhawan took on the microphone, replacing the star of the show Yuzvendra Chahal, after India's 36-run victory over Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series in Rajkot on Friday (January 17).

Dhawan got the opportunity to interview KL Rahul, who was named the Man-of-the-Match (MOTM) for his emphatic performance against the visitors.

KL played a serging innings of 80 runs off 52 balls, despite coming to bat at no.5, to boost India to a mammoth score of 340 runs at the expense of 6 wickets from their allotted 50 overs.

In the absence of a concussed Rishabh Pant, Lokesh also downed upon the wicketkeeping gloves and handed India with three key dismissals in the game.

In the video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Dhawan started the interview session with some healthy banter by calling out Chahal for not being present and jokingly said that the young spinner is getting his teeth fixed.

He then went on to say that Pant, who missed the game due to concussion concerns, must have been back on his feet with a flip after watching KL in smashing form for India.

Speaking about his day's work, the Karnataka cricketer said: "It helps that I have been scoring runs in the previous series in the last month. I had the confidence and I used my form well."

"Playing at No.3 or No.5 as an opener is a different challenge but I was ready for it. I wanted to enjoy it. Today it came off and a lot of credit goes to you guys and the start you guys gave and the way Virat (Kohli) kept going on," Rahul added.

The third and final ODI match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 19.