Watch: Shikhar Dhawan begins new chapter, officially registers marriage with Sophie Shine in Gurugram

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has officially registered his marriage with Sophie Shine in Gurugram. Videos from the ceremony have gone viral on social media, with fans congratulating the couple as Dhawan begins a new chapter in his personal life.

Weeks after tying the knot in a private ceremony, former Indian cricket opener Shikhar Dhawan and his partner Sophie Shine made it official on paper. They registered their marriage at the Vikas Sadar marriage registrar’s office in Gurugram on Wednesday. You could sense the excitement among their close friends and relatives who joined them for the occasion.

"Shikhar Dhawan, along with his wife Sophie, reached the marriage registrar's office around 3 pm today. Around seven family members and friends were with them. The document formalities took about 35 minutes, and a marriage certificate was issued to them," an official from the registrar’s office told PTI.

Gurugram: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan registered his marriage with his wife Sophie Shine at the marriage registrar office.

The couple had earlier tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Delhi on February 21, 2026. pic.twitter.com/reNrML8PHb — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) May 6, 2026

After signing the necessary documents in front of the authorities, the couple exchanged smiles, and a guest cracked a joke: “Is the Pandit’s photo coming or not?” The atmosphere was relaxed, full of light-hearted energy.

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Dhawan and Sophie had actually held their first wedding ceremony on February 21, 2026, in the Delhi-NCR region. That event was fairly intimate as well, with close friends and family by their side. Yuzvendra Chahal was there, celebrating with them and sharing glimpses of the festivities online, which quickly caught the attention of their fans.

People had been talking about Shikhar and Sophie for some time. Their relationship first caught the public eye when they were spotted together at events throughout 2024. The speculation only grew, but they decided to make their relationship public in May 2025, ending months of guessing. Before taking the plunge, Dhawan proposed to Sophie on January 12 this year, turning 40 just before his engagement.

Sophie’s journey with Shikhar is unique in its own right. Originally from Ireland, Sophie now heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, bringing her international background and experience to the team. Their story has traveled from Dubai—where they first met and began dating—to love, proposal, and now marriage.

Completing the legal registration marks the start of a new chapter for them. For Dhawan, it’s another big milestone in a life already filled with professional highs and personal adventures. The couple now steps forward together—officially, and with the same joyful spirit that’s marked every part of their journey so far.

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