Watch: Shane Bond tries to kiss Ex-MI skipper Rohit Sharma during IPL practice session, his reaction goes viral

As the players from both teams mingled during practice, Shane Bond's lighthearted gesture towards Rohit Sharma added a touch of humor to the atmosphere.

Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Shane Bond made a bold and humorous move. He playfully tried to plant a kiss on the cheek of former Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma during the intense practice session leading up to their IPL 2024 showdown in Jaipur on Monday, April 22

The clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians is highly anticipated, as they are set to face off for the second time this season in the Indian Premier League. In their previous encounter, RR emerged victorious with a stunning six-wicket win over MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on their social media platforms, Bond can be seen sneaking up on Rohit and attempting to plant a kiss on his cheek from behind. The former New Zealand bowler's playful move was met with a handshake and a hug from the ex-Mumbai Indians skipper.

Shane Bond, the legendary former New Zealand cricketer, graced the Mumbai Indians with his expertise as a bowling coach during the IPL 2015 season. His experience and knowledge undoubtedly played a crucial role in shaping the team's performance.

In 2010, Shane Bond showcased his exceptional skills as a player for the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he managed to take 9 wickets with an average of 24.88 and an economy rate of 7.22.

Under the dynamic leadership of Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals have been on a remarkable journey in the IPL 2024 season. The team started off with a bang, winning their first four matches against tough opponents like Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, their winning streak was halted by a defeat against the Gujarat Titans.

But the resilient Sanju Samson-led side quickly bounced back from the setback, securing two consecutive victories against the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Currently sitting at the top of the points table with 12 points from seven matches, the Rajasthan Royals are proving to be a force to be reckoned with in this fiercely competitive season.

