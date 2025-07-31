Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'

How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...

IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?

Sundar Pichai's Google to invest $6 billion in THIS Indian state, Alphabet will build...

Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'kis muh se' remark backfires as helpless Pakistani legend watches Indian players exit WCL

India always supported negotiated two-state solution: MEA weighs in on Israel-Palestine conflict

Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...

Balochistan leader makes BIG statement on Donald Trump's Pakistan oil deal: 'Reserves belong to...'

Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation: 'This woman is obviously doing it to..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'

Urvashi Rautela trolled for saying her luggage was stolen from London airport

How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs

Instant Personal Loans: Meeting India's Financial Needs

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse Rs 16000 crore in this company, its

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'kis muh se' remark backfires as helpless Pakistani legend watches Indian players exit WCL

Citing increased political tensions between the two countries in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, the India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, remained adamantly opposed to playing Pakistan.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 04:12 PM IST

Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'kis muh se' remark backfires as helpless Pakistani legend watches Indian players exit WCL

TRENDING NOW

A moment of high drama unfolded at the World Championship of Legends (WCL) semi-final today as Pakistan Champions captain Shahid Afridi was seen watching on, seemingly helpless, as the India Champions team departed the stadium, refusing to play their highly anticipated match. This incident has brought Afridi's earlier provocative "Pata nahi ab kis muh se khelega par khelega hamare sath hi" (Don't know from which face India will play, but they will have to play against us only) remark back to haunt him.

Citing increased political tensions between the two countries in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, the India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, remained adamantly opposed to playing Pakistan. This choice meant that Pakistan Champions would automatically advance to the WCL final, which was in line with their decision to not play Pakistan in the league stage.

"We respect the India Champions' decision to withdraw from the semifinals, and we equally respect the Pakistan Champions' readiness to compete. Taking all factors into consideration, the match between the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions has been called off," the organisers informed in a statement on Wednesday.

"As a result, Pakistan Champions will advance to the final," the statement said.

A video circulating widely on social media captures Afridi on a stadium balcony, looking on as Indian players, including Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, left the venue with their kits. His earlier confident assertion that India would be compelled to play in the knockout stage, irrespective of their previous boycott, proved entirely incorrect.

The Indian team's decision to withdraw highlights their "Country Over Game" tenet, which puts national pride ahead of strained diplomatic ties. In a statement, the tournament organisers acknowledged the positions of both teams and confirmed that the match had been cancelled and that Pakistan had advanced to the final. The complicated and frequently politically charged cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan has gained a new dimension as a result of this surprising development.

Also read| IND vs ENG 5th Test: Shubman Gill eyes historic feat at The Oval; set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar, Don Bradman

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: 70-year-old Pune woman calmly catches snake with bare hands, Internet amazed
Viral video: 70-year-old Pune woman calmly catches snake with bare hands, Intern
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film becomes highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, mints Rs 400 crore globally
Saiyaara: Ahaan, Aneet film becomes highest-grossing Indian love story
War 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani's film to open with Rs..., likely to earn double of...
War 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara's film to...
DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on India
DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on India
Naseeruddin Shah's first look as JRD Tata in Made in India - A Titan Story impresses netizens: 'That's superb casting'
Naseeruddin Shah's first look as JRD Tata in Made in India - A Titan Story
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE