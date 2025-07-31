Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'kis muh se' remark backfires as helpless Pakistani legend watches Indian players exit WCL

Citing increased political tensions between the two countries in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, the India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, remained adamantly opposed to playing Pakistan.

A moment of high drama unfolded at the World Championship of Legends (WCL) semi-final today as Pakistan Champions captain Shahid Afridi was seen watching on, seemingly helpless, as the India Champions team departed the stadium, refusing to play their highly anticipated match. This incident has brought Afridi's earlier provocative "Pata nahi ab kis muh se khelega par khelega hamare sath hi" (Don't know from which face India will play, but they will have to play against us only) remark back to haunt him.

Citing increased political tensions between the two countries in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, the India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, remained adamantly opposed to playing Pakistan. This choice meant that Pakistan Champions would automatically advance to the WCL final, which was in line with their decision to not play Pakistan in the league stage.

"We respect the India Champions' decision to withdraw from the semifinals, and we equally respect the Pakistan Champions' readiness to compete. Taking all factors into consideration, the match between the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions has been called off," the organisers informed in a statement on Wednesday.

"As a result, Pakistan Champions will advance to the final," the statement said.

A video circulating widely on social media captures Afridi on a stadium balcony, looking on as Indian players, including Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, left the venue with their kits. His earlier confident assertion that India would be compelled to play in the knockout stage, irrespective of their previous boycott, proved entirely incorrect.

Indian team packing their bags and knocked out out of WCL

Lala watching them from the balcony. #WCL2025 pic.twitter.com/zpmffXfqWE — TEAM AFRIDI (@TEAM_AFRIDI) July 30, 2025

The Indian team's decision to withdraw highlights their "Country Over Game" tenet, which puts national pride ahead of strained diplomatic ties. In a statement, the tournament organisers acknowledged the positions of both teams and confirmed that the match had been cancelled and that Pakistan had advanced to the final. The complicated and frequently politically charged cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan has gained a new dimension as a result of this surprising development.

