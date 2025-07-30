Watch: Shahid Afridi's explosive 'kis muh se khelega' rant goes viral as India Champions pull out of WCL semi-final against Pakistan

The highly anticipated clash, scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Birmingham, now appears certain to be forfeited by India Champions, who have refused to play their arch-rivals.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has launched a scathing attack on India's decision to effectively call off the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 semifinal against Pakistan. The highly anticipated clash, scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Birmingham, now appears certain to be forfeited by India Champions, who have refused to play their arch-rivals.

Afridi, known for his candid and often provocative remarks, delivered a "brutal dig" at India's stance. According to multiple reports, including from Geo Super and Hindustan Times, a visibly agitated Afridi was quoted from a local restaurant in Birmingham saying, "Pata nahi India ab kis muh se khelega" (Don't know with what face India will play now). This direct challenge from Afridi stems from India's consistent refusal to play Pakistan, having also opted out of their league-stage encounter earlier in the tournament.

Watch the video here:

The core of India Champions' decision to boycott the semifinal is reportedly rooted in their firm stance against bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan, particularly heightened by the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. Several prominent Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina, had already expressed their unwillingness to participate in matches against Pakistan, a sentiment that has now led to the semifinal's effective cancellation.

Adding another significant layer to the controversy, EaseMyTrip, a key sponsor of the WCL, publicly announced its withdrawal of support for the India-Pakistan semifinal. The travel-tech company's co-founder, Nishant Pitti, took to social media to emphatically state, "Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand," reiterating their policy of not associating with any fixture involving Pakistan. This sponsor withdrawal further solidified the cancellation of the high-profile match.

Afridi has often advocated for the separation of politics and sport. However, his latest "brutal dig" highlights the deep-seated geopolitical tensions that continue to overshadow cricketing engagements between India and Pakistan, even in exhibition formats like the WCL. The incident once again underscores the challenges in normalizing sports relations between the two nations amidst ongoing diplomatic complexities. Pakistan Champions are now expected to be awarded the win and advance directly to the final.

Also read| India Champions refuse to play Pakistan in WCL semi-final after sponsor exit: Reports