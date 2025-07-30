Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on India

Watch: Shahid Afridi's explosive 'kis muh se khelega' rant goes viral as India Champions pull out of WCL semi-final against Pakistan

'Talent bechne aayi hoon, apne aap ko nahi': Animal actress faced casting couch with 'major' South filmmaker, will now play Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Viral video: 70-year-old Pune woman calmly catches snake with bare hands, Internet amazed

Abhishek Sharma dethrones SRH teammate Travis Head to become No.1 T20I batter; joins Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav in elite club

IAS Rinku Singh Rahi transferred day after doing sit-ups in front of lawyers to admit...

Prakash Raj denies 'witch-hunting or political motivation' after he appears before ED: 'I am supposed to...'

2 Army personnel dead, several injured as boulder falls on convoy vehicle in Ladakh

Meet man who won his divorce case without paying alimony, here's how

Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provides BIG update on pacer's availability

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on India

DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on India

Watch: Shahid Afridi's explosive 'kis muh se khelega' rant goes viral as India Champions pull out of WCL semi-final against Pakistan

Watch: Shahid Afridi's explosive 'kis muh se khelega' rant goes viral as India

'Talent bechne aayi hoon, apne aap ko nahi': Animal actress faced casting couch with 'major' South filmmaker, will now play Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Animal actress faced casting couch in South, will now play Kaushalya in Ramayana

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra

Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Shahid Afridi's explosive 'kis muh se khelega' rant goes viral as India Champions pull out of WCL semi-final against Pakistan

The highly anticipated clash, scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Birmingham, now appears certain to be forfeited by India Champions, who have refused to play their arch-rivals.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 11:19 PM IST

Watch: Shahid Afridi's explosive 'kis muh se khelega' rant goes viral as India Champions pull out of WCL semi-final against Pakistan

TRENDING NOW

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has launched a scathing attack on India's decision to effectively call off the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 semifinal against Pakistan. The highly anticipated clash, scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Birmingham, now appears certain to be forfeited by India Champions, who have refused to play their arch-rivals.

Afridi, known for his candid and often provocative remarks, delivered a "brutal dig" at India's stance. According to multiple reports, including from Geo Super and Hindustan Times, a visibly agitated Afridi was quoted from a local restaurant in Birmingham saying, "Pata nahi India ab kis muh se khelega" (Don't know with what face India will play now). This direct challenge from Afridi stems from India's consistent refusal to play Pakistan, having also opted out of their league-stage encounter earlier in the tournament.

Watch the video here:

The core of India Champions' decision to boycott the semifinal is reportedly rooted in their firm stance against bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan, particularly heightened by the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. Several prominent Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina, had already expressed their unwillingness to participate in matches against Pakistan, a sentiment that has now led to the semifinal's effective cancellation. 

Adding another significant layer to the controversy, EaseMyTrip, a key sponsor of the WCL, publicly announced its withdrawal of support for the India-Pakistan semifinal. The travel-tech company's co-founder, Nishant Pitti, took to social media to emphatically state, "Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand," reiterating their policy of not associating with any fixture involving Pakistan. This sponsor withdrawal further solidified the cancellation of the high-profile match.

Afridi has often advocated for the separation of politics and sport. However, his latest "brutal dig" highlights the deep-seated geopolitical tensions that continue to overshadow cricketing engagements between India and Pakistan, even in exhibition formats like the WCL. The incident once again underscores the challenges in normalizing sports relations between the two nations amidst ongoing diplomatic complexities. Pakistan Champions are now expected to be awarded the win and advance directly to the final.

Also read| India Champions refuse to play Pakistan in WCL semi-final after sponsor exit: Reports

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Beyond Compliance 8one’s 2025-2028 campaign builds on four years of the ground work
8one's "Beyond Compliance" Campaign: 2025-2028
Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon reveals being harassed since 2018, shares screenshot: ‘Filter not enough to...'
Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon reveals being harassed since 2018
Nimisha Priya case: BIG relief for Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, claims Grand Mufti's office
Nimisha Priya: BIG relief for Indian nurse in Yemen, Grand Mufti says
'I'm sorry, study my...': New York shooter leaves CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease
New York shooter's CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease
IPL Sponsor Company List: Interesting to Know the Revenue Model
IPL Sponsor Company List: Interesting to Know the Revenue Model
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE