Watch: Shahid Afridi reveals why he smashed his own TV when he saw his daughter watching Indian daily soap

Shahid Afridi has caught the headlines again after the former Pakistan skipper confessed during an interview about breaking his TV when he saw his daughter imitating an aarti scene from an Indian daily soap.

In the video, which has gone viral on the internet, Afridi was asked if he had ever broken a TV, to which he said: "I smashed my TV once, because of my wife. These daily soaps on Star Plus were quite popular then. I had asked by wife to watch them alone and not with the kids"

"I saw one of my kids performing aarti while watching a Star Plus show. I then smashed the TV inside the wall."

His comments have attracted a lot of criticism on social media for mocking Hindu traditions.

This is reality of secularism in Pakistan, TVs are broken for showing Hindu rituals & people applaud it pic.twitter.com/PXKcs5wcyf — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) December 28, 2019

The 44-year-old also spoke on the topic of Danish Kaneria being treated unfairly by his Pakistani teammates just because he was a Hindu, as claimed by Shoaib Akhtar during an interview.

“Today, I saw the interview of the legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar. I personally thank him for telling the truth," he said.

"At the same time, I am grateful to all the players who supported me wholeheartedly as a cricketer."

"Also thankful to media, genuine cricket administrators, and citizens of Pakistan who supported me regardless of my religious affiliation,” he added.