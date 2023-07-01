Watch: Shaheen Afridi's explosive bowling shocks opponents in T20 Blast

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Nottinghamshire Outlaws narrowly missed securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the ongoing T20 Blast after suffering a two-wicket defeat to the Birmingham Bears on Friday. Despite an impressive performance by Shaheen Afridi, who took four wickets in the first over, the Outlaws were unable to defend their total of 169 runs. Rob Yates played a crucial role in the Bears' chase, scoring a quickfire 65 off just 46 balls.

Shaheen Afridi stole the spotlight with his exceptional performance in the first over, giving the Outlaws a dream start. He dismissed Alex Davies, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, and Ed Bernard, respectively, with his lethal bowling.

In the second innings, Shaheen trapped Davies LBW with a toe-crushing yorker on the first ball, followed by knocking Benjamin's off-stump on the very next delivery. On the fifth delivery of the over, Shaheen outsmarted Mousley, with Ollie Stone taking a stunning one-handed catch. To conclude his remarkable over, Shaheen delivered another sensational yorker to castle Bernard.

Watch:

Shaheen's outstanding performance has now become a sensation on social media, with his exploits going viral.

However, Shaheen's efforts were in vain as Yates led the charge for the Bears, smashing five sixes and three fours during his time in the middle.

Following Yates' dismissal, Jacob Bethell (27) and Jake Lintott (27 not out) made valuable contributions as the Bears successfully chased down the total with five balls remaining.

Prior to this, the Outlaws relied on Tom Moore's impressive knock of 73 runs off just 42 balls to set a total of 168 on the scoreboard.

