Watch: Shaheen Afridi imitates Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s dismissals in viral video

Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, who blew away Indian top-order of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in his side's opening game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup against India, enacted all the three dismissals for the crows while fielding on the boundary in the game against Namibia.

Afridi was standing near the boundary in Sharjah in Pakistan's Super 12 game as Pakistan fans chanted the names of all three Indian batters one by one and Afridi enacted the manner in which they were dismissed.

First, they shouted Rohit Sharma's name and Afridi imitated how Rohit Sharma was trapped LBW on an inswinging delivery on the full length. One ball later, the fans shouted KL Rahul's name.

Afridi then enacted how Rahul was clean bowled on the length delivery, which came in just a touch.

The fans then asked him to do the same for his third and big wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Kohli was out caught behind on a shorter delivery which he tried to play on the leg-side but could only edge it straight into the hands of the wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan and Afridi obliged.

Shaheen Afridi has picked up six wickets in five games and has been one of the big reasons why Pakistan have performed so well in Super 12 and were the only unbeaten side.

Pakistan will face Australia in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, November 11 in Dubai.