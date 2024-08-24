Watch: Shaheen Afridi dedicates wicket to newborn son with unique celebration during PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Shaheen's celebratory moment quickly gained traction on social media, with the clip going viral.

Pakistan is currently hosting Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, with Shan Masood & Co. representing Men in Green in the ongoing 1st Test match. The Pakistan cricket team is utilizing an all-pace attack, with premier speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi leading the charge.

During Day 4 of the match, while Bangladesh was batting, Shaheen Afridi received news that he had become a father to a baby boy. In a heartwarming gesture, Shaheen dedicated his wicket to his newborn son by performing a cradle celebration after dismissing Hasan Mahmud.

Watch the heartwarming celebration here:

The Bangladeshi pair of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz displayed exceptional batting skills, putting pressure on the opposition bowlers. Despite an early dismissal of Litton Das, Rahim persevered and achieved his 11th Test century, forming a formidable partnership with Mehidy Hasan that resulted in a 196-run stand.

Rahim's impressive innings came to an end when he was dismissed by Mohammad Ali for 191 runs, leading to Bangladesh's innings crumbling to a total of 565 runs in 167.3 overs. The new-ball pacer for Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam, quickly removed Saim Ayub for a low score in just the 3rd over. Meanwhile, Pakistan's captain Shan Masood managed to survive some close calls and guided his team to a score of 23/1 in 10 overs.

