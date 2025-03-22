Shah Rukh Khan kicked off the glamorous opening ceremony of IPL 2025 on March 22, and it was nothing short of spectacular.

Renowned actor Shah Rukh Khan lit up the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. The Bollywood superstar had the audience in the palm of his hand with his electrifying performances, including a lively dance to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" alongside Virat Kohli and "Lutt PuttGaya" with Rinku Singh.

VIDEO OF THE DAY



- SHAH RUKH KHAN & VIRAT KOHLI DANCING FOR PATHAAN SONG pic.twitter.com/xfw0dUK6SK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 22, 2025

With his signature charm, Khan hosted the event with effortless grace and charisma, joined by the incredibly talented Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla, who wowed the crowd with their hit songs.

More to follow....