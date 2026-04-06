Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s animated chat with KKR CEO Venky Mysore caught on camera during rain delay

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in an intense conversation with Venky Mysore during a rain break as Kolkata Knight Riders struggled in their IPL 2026 clash. The moment quickly went viral, sparking speculation among fans about the team’s poor run in the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had a dismal beginning to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, having lost their first two matches. The three-time champions have faced numerous challenges thus far, and on Monday, they kicked off their match against the Punjab Kings on a negative note, losing Finn Allen and Cameron Green early after choosing to bat at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With overcast conditions, KKR's choice to bat first raised questions, drawing criticism from analysts like Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble, Saba Karim, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

As anticipated, rain disrupted the match, leading to the first break after just 3.4 overs, with KKR struggling at 25/2, featuring skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi at the crease. During this interruption, broadcast cameras caught KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a serious discussion with the team's CEO, Venky Mysore.

While the specifics of their conversation remain unclear, it appeared quite intense from a distance. Mysore was seen nodding as the Bollywood icon expressed his views, accompanied by some animated hand gestures from the Badshah of Bollywood. This marked SRK's first attendance at an IPL 2026 KKR match.

Shah Rukh Khan was present at the KKR-Punjab Kings game alongside his manager, Pooja Dadlani, and daughter, Suhana Khan. Throughout the rain delay, the cameras frequently zoomed in on SRK as he continued his conversation with Venky Mysore, while Suhana watched closely.

For the match against the Punjab Kings, KKR made several adjustments, as both Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy were unavailable. The franchise included Rovman Powell and Navdeep Saini in the playing XI. In contrast, the Punjab Kings retained their lineup from the previous match without any changes.

KKR's IPL 2026 season commenced with a defeat against the Mumbai Indians, followed by another loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The focus of the entire campaign in this 19th edition of the tournament has been on when Cameron Green will take the field as a bowler for KKR.

The Australian all-rounder Green was acquired for INR 25.20 crore during the auction, yet he has not bowled in the competition thus far. Cricket Australia is still expected to provide official clearance as Green is currently managing his workload. Nevertheless, he has been practicing his bowling in the nets, and the KKR management has assured that the 26-year-old will begin bowling for the franchise shortly.

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