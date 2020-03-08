WATCH: Shafali Verma bursts into tears after India's T20 World Cup final loss to Australia

Australia outclassed India by 85 runs to lift the Women's T20 World Cup title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday (March 8).

This was also the fifth time that the Australian Women's team had won the tournament after their successful triumphs in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

In chase of a target score of 185 runs, India got off to the worst possible start as start opener Shafali Verma (2) was sent back to the dressing room by Megan Schutt on the third ball of the innings.

It was absolute heartbreak for the 16-year-old batting sensation who broke down into tears during the post-match trophy ceremony as India were all-out for 99 runs in the final.

Verma was in blistering form with the bat throughout the tournament, smashing 163 runs in 5 matches in the tournament at an explosive strike rate of 158.25.

Her top-notch performances also earned her the no.1 spot in the ICC batting rankings too.

Earlier in the day, the Aussies won the toss and decided to bat first.

Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy formed a formidable partnership of 91 runs in the first ten overs and played instrumental knocks of 78 and 75 runs respectively to boost Australia's score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

The duo smashed a 115-run partnership for the first wicket and gave Australia the perfect start in the final.

After Healy's departure, skipper Meg Lanning then joined Mooney in the middle and kept the scoreboard ticking at a fast pace.

In the final two overs, Mooney managed to register boundaries to take Australia's score past the 180-run mark in the allotted twenty overs.