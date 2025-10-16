FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'I wish I could be with her': Woman’s final message to mom before her death tears up internet

Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out stakes by paying Rs 3,00,00,00,00,00,000

Solana Price Prediction 2026: SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Take Profit Levels and Potential Bull Run Peaks Revealed

Rise And Fall: Shocking twist before Grand Finale, these two contestants get eliminated, six finalists are...

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...

Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada again, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang takes responsibility

Watch: Security breach on Babar Azam’s birthday, fan attempts to enter Pakistan dressing room at Gaddafi stadium

Who is Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar? Arrested by CBI from Mohali office in...

Entire Gujarat Cabinet, except CM Bhupendra Patel, resigns ahead of...

Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for The Lunchbox 2 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'I wish I could be with her': Woman’s final message to mom before her death tears up internet

'I wish I could be with her': Woman’s final message to mom before her death tear

Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out stakes by paying Rs 3,00,00,00,00,00,000

Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out..

Solana Price Prediction 2026: SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Take Profit Levels and Potential Bull Run Peaks Revealed

2026 Crypto Outlook: SOL & LILPEPE Bull Run Targets

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Security breach on Babar Azam’s birthday, fan attempts to enter Pakistan dressing room at Gaddafi stadium

The incident drew widespread attention after videos circulating on social media showed the fan climbing the stands and entering the restricted dressing room area, highlighting lapses in security measures.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 06:14 PM IST

Watch: Security breach on Babar Azam’s birthday, fan attempts to enter Pakistan dressing room at Gaddafi stadium
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A large crowd assembled at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium for the match between Pakistan and South Africa, but all eyes were on Babar Azam. Many fans were eager to catch a glimpse of him, leaving commentators astonished by the audience's enthusiasm. Babar celebrated a memorable birthday as Pakistan secured a 93-run victory over South Africa on Wednesday, coinciding with his 31st birthday. However, a security incident occurred when a young fan managed to scale the Majid Khan Enclosure and reach the Pakistan dressing room in hopes of meeting Babar.

In a video, Azhar Mahmood, Pakistan's head coach, can be heard asking the fan to leave the area and warning him against approaching the changing room. Despite this, the fan continued to insist on meeting Babar Azam, who was inside. Eventually, security personnel removed the fan from the vicinity of the changing room after Mahmood was seen alerting them.

The fan was subsequently apprehended by security and escorted away. Babar was later made aware of the situation, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to release a statement regarding the security lapse.

Another video captured a throng of supporters chanting for Babar to emerge from the locker room. Members of Pakistan's support staff were seen carrying Babar out as they responded to the cheers from the stands below. The batting star then delighted his fans by waving to them.

During the match, Babar played a pivotal role for Pakistan, scoring 42 runs off 72 balls on a difficult pitch. Spinner Normal Ali was also a standout performer, taking six wickets, including four in the second innings. He received strong support from Shaheen Afridi, who also claimed four wickets, leading to Pakistan bowling out the visitors for 183.

Looking ahead, Pakistan will play their next match in Rawalpindi for the final two Test matches, starting on October 20.

Also read| Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma take charge: Inside India’s high-intensity Perth training session ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy rumours, husband Zaheer Iqbal's prank at Diwali party goes viral; Watch
Amid Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy rumours, husband Zaheer Iqbal's prank at Diwali
From Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur to Tej Pratap Yadav's Mahua: Here are 5 key constituencies to watch out for in Bihar elections 2025
From Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur to Tej Pratap Yadav's Mahua: Here are 5 key...
BIG blow to Telangana govt, SC declines to lift interim stay on 42% OBC quota in local bodies
BIG blow to Telangana govt, SC declines to lift interim stay on 42% OBC quota
Roopa Ganguly aka Mahabharat's Draupadi remembers Pankaj Dheer: 'He was the second most handsome man on set after...'
Roopa Ganguly aka Mahabharat's Draupadi remembers Pankaj Dheer
AR Rahman reveals Hindu astrologer gave him his Muslim name, adds he never liked his name Dilip Kumar: 'No disrespect to...'
AR Rahman reveals Hindu astrologer gave him his Muslim name
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE