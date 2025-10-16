Watch: Security breach on Babar Azam’s birthday, fan attempts to enter Pakistan dressing room at Gaddafi stadium

The incident drew widespread attention after videos circulating on social media showed the fan climbing the stands and entering the restricted dressing room area, highlighting lapses in security measures.

A large crowd assembled at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium for the match between Pakistan and South Africa, but all eyes were on Babar Azam. Many fans were eager to catch a glimpse of him, leaving commentators astonished by the audience's enthusiasm. Babar celebrated a memorable birthday as Pakistan secured a 93-run victory over South Africa on Wednesday, coinciding with his 31st birthday. However, a security incident occurred when a young fan managed to scale the Majid Khan Enclosure and reach the Pakistan dressing room in hopes of meeting Babar.

In a video, Azhar Mahmood, Pakistan's head coach, can be heard asking the fan to leave the area and warning him against approaching the changing room. Despite this, the fan continued to insist on meeting Babar Azam, who was inside. Eventually, security personnel removed the fan from the vicinity of the changing room after Mahmood was seen alerting them.

The fan was subsequently apprehended by security and escorted away. Babar was later made aware of the situation, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to release a statement regarding the security lapse.

Another video captured a throng of supporters chanting for Babar to emerge from the locker room. Members of Pakistan's support staff were seen carrying Babar out as they responded to the cheers from the stands below. The batting star then delighted his fans by waving to them.

During the match, Babar played a pivotal role for Pakistan, scoring 42 runs off 72 balls on a difficult pitch. Spinner Normal Ali was also a standout performer, taking six wickets, including four in the second innings. He received strong support from Shaheen Afridi, who also claimed four wickets, leading to Pakistan bowling out the visitors for 183.

Looking ahead, Pakistan will play their next match in Rawalpindi for the final two Test matches, starting on October 20.

