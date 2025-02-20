India and Pakistan are set to clash in a highly anticipated match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Saqlain Mushtaq, the former spin bowling legend of Pakistan, has called on the Men in Green to deliver a strong response to Team India in the Champions Trophy 2025, drawing from his own experiences with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding his visa troubles.

India and Pakistan are set to clash in a highly anticipated match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The game is expected to draw a full house, with all tickets selling out within minutes of going online three weeks prior. This will be the first encounter between the two rivals since their last meeting in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India narrowly triumphed over Pakistan by six runs.

The excitement surrounding the match has already reached a fever pitch among fans from both countries, especially after the BCCI decided against sending the Men in Blue to Pakistan due to security issues. As a result, the Rohit Sharma-led team will play all their matches under a hybrid model. This decision has left many Pakistan fans feeling disappointed and angry, fueling their desire for revenge. Saqlain Mushtaq has urged Pakistan to respond decisively to India in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The former spin bowler criticized the BCCI for its 'tantrums.' The 48-year-old, who has taken on coaching roles with several teams since retiring from cricket, shared that he had to cancel his plans to visit India due to a complicated process, noting that the BCCI had not contacted him for months regarding his visa situation.

“For three and a half months, this went on. I refused the offer that came from the PCB, they even took the fee from me, but never responded—no message, no email. This is the kind of treatment they give. Their tantrums never end, and yet we are still singing their praises.” Mushtaq said on Pakistan news channel.

Saqlain Mushtaq also raised concerns about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's reluctance to travel to Pakistan and play there, despite the admiration and strong fan following they have in the country.

"And the people sitting among our public say, 'Let Virat Kohli come, let Bumrah come, we want to see them.' On Pakistan's side, there are pleas; every child wants to see them. But their tantrums never end—I don't know what world they are living in." the former Pakistan bowler said.

Mushtaq expressed his desire for Pakistan to respond strongly to India, drawing from his own experiences with the BCCI and their decision not to travel for the Champions Trophy 2025.

"When will they mend their ways? When will you open their hearts and expose them? Just by wearing a tie and speaking a little English, have you become very civilized and learned everything? 'We will go and play in Dubai, but we won’t go to Pakistan.' This is a strange kind of attitude, and Pakistan should take a firm stand. They should teach them a lesson." Mushtaq concluded.

