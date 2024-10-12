Facing Rishad Hossain, who was clearly feeling the pressure, Samson exhibited his signature flair and impeccable timing in his shots.

In a spectacular demonstration of power hitting, Sanju Samson dismantled the Bangladesh bowling attack by smashing five consecutive sixes in the 9th over of the third T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Opting to bat first, the Indian team had already established a dominant position, and Samson's aggressive onslaught only solidified their control over the match.

Samson's remarkable performance propelled him into the 90s, as he relentlessly attacked the bowlers, putting immense pressure on Bangladesh's bowling unit. His partner, Suryakumar Yadav, also played a crucial role, scoring 48 runs off just 21 balls at a staggering strike rate of over 220. Together, they formed a formidable partnership that left the opposition's bowlers in shambles.

India reached the 100-run mark in a mere 7.1 overs, achieving their fastest century in T20I history, surpassing the previous record set against the West Indies in 2019 at Wankhede Stadium. Samson's five sixes in a single over drew comparisons to some of the most legendary T20I hitting performances, evoking memories of Yuvraj Singh's iconic six sixes against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

As India continued to pile on runs at a rapid pace, Samson's innings will undoubtedly be etched in the annals of T20 international cricket as one of the most destructive displays of batting prowess.

