WATCH: Sanju Samson labels MS Dhoni a 'hero', claims nobody can replicate what he achieved

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson recently claimed that no one can copy what MS Dhoni did and that the former Team India skipper can only be appreciated for whatever he has achieved in international cricket.

Samson's remarks came during an Instagram session with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

"MS Dhoni is a hero, he is a hero for everyone, he has spent so many years in international cricket, he has given us many memories, everyone will be inspired with what he has achieved in international cricket, a guy coming from Jharkhand and then going on to become the most successful Indian captain, he has achieved everything, I feel emotional and connected whenever I talk about MS Dhoni," Samson said in the video posted by Chennai Super Kings.

"You cannot copy MS Dhoni, you just have to look at him and clap your hands. I shared the dressing room with him when I was 19 years old, we were on a tour to England, after that I did not play for India for the next five years," he added.

Under the capable leadership of Dhoni, CSK has won multiple titles and are also the second most successful side in IPL history.

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

Sanju still remains a key part of the Rajasthan Royals side for the 13th season of IPL, which BCCI decided to suspend until further notice, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.