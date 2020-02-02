WATCH: Sanju Samson goes airborne to save runs for India during NZ vs IND 5th T20I

Team India's Sanju Samson pulled off a fielding masterclass during the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (February 2).

The incident took place during the 8th over of the second innings after New Zealand had already lost Guptill (2) and Munro (15) and Tom Bruce (0) early on.

Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor smashed Shardul Thakur's slower delivery to the leg side, where Samson was guarding the boundary line.

The ball looked almost certain to go for a six, however, Samson used his athleticism to catch the ball and then throw it infield mid-air to prevent the ball from going over the boundary line for a maximum.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Batting first, India hoisted a total of 163/3 from the allotted 20 overs as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma played instrumental knocks yet again.

Samson again failed to deliver with the bat for India when he opened the batting with KL and got dismissed after scoring just 2 runs.

While KL scored 45 runs on the day, Sharma - the skipper of the Men In Blue in Virat Kohli's absence - smashed 65 runs before leaving the field retired hurt from 41 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer (33*) and Manish Pandey (11*) satayed unbeaten in the end to take India to a decent score.

Going into today's match, India have a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series and are looking for a clean sweep against the BlackCaps