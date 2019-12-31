Watch: Sanjay Manjrekar reveals how his ‘bits and pieces’ remarks on Ravindra Jadeja made 2019 his worst year ever

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has claimed that this has been the worst year of his 21 years of his analyst and commentating career.

Sanjay while speaking to ESPNcricinfo revealed that his controversial comments on West Indies allrounder Kieron Pollard during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and on Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 backfired.

Manjrekar had said that he was not a fan of ‘bits and pieces’ players like Ravindra Jadeja. His comments came after it was suggested that Jadeja could be brought into the side for India's WC match against Bangladesh.

Jadeja had also hit back at Manjrekar as he took to Twitter to express his anger.

He pointed out that he has played double number of matches than Majrekar and asked him to respect people who have achieved (something).

On Monday (December 30) however, the 54-year-old revealed that he hasn't spoken with Jadeja since that encounter back in July but had a chance to explain himself to Pollard.

"There's no misunderstanding here. I said exactly what Jadeja heard, so there's no question of misunderstandings."

"Its a commonly used cricketing word. The thing is, I gave an interview to a random new channel and the line got picked up and the player got upset. 'Bits and Pieces' is something that a lot of people use," he said.

"But why I say it's a terrible year is, in the very next game Jadeja in that semifinal played an absolute blinder of an innings. The kind of batting that we have never seen from him," the ex-India cricketer claimed.

HERE IS THE FULL VIDEO: