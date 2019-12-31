Watch: Sanjay Manjrekar repentants about his on-air spat with Harsha Bhogle during India-Bangladesh pink-ball Test

Former Team India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday (December 30) has revealed his regrets over his on-air spat with Harsha Bhogle during India's first day-night Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

The commentating duo had a heated argument over the visibility of the pink ball.

According to Bhogle, it is very important to take the player's point of view into consideration when considering if the ball is actually visible or not during a day-night test.

“When there is a post-mortem done of this, and there should be a post-mortem of this game, the visibility of the ball will be a big factor against those white side screen,” Bhogle had said.

However, Manjrekar claimed that visibility of the pink ball is not an issue and he knows that because unlike Harsha, he has played international cricket.

“Don’t think so. Because when you see the way the catches at slips have been taken, the visibility does not seem to be an issue at all. The texture of the ball is the issue.”

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar has contemplated on his previous spat with Bhogle.

"With that particular comment, it was me losing control and I was unprofessional, I was wrong. It is something that I regret, it was wrong of me so that is what really bothers me that I let my emotions get the better of me," Manjrekar claimed.

"So mostly being unprofessional and to an extent indecent as well. First thing that I did was apologise to the producers because I was wrong."

"People who have read my book know that I have actually made plea for production companies to have good commentators, doesn't matter whether they have played cricket or not," he added.