Watch: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates stunning sand sculpture to celebrate Virat Kohli's 35th birthday

The awe-inspiring sand sculpture took shape on the picturesque shores of Puri Beach in Odisha.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik recently honored the cricket legend Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday. Pattnaik skillfully crafted a breathtaking sand sculpture dedicated to the iconic cricketer, showcasing his deep admiration for Kohli's remarkable contributions to the sport.

The awe-inspiring sand sculpture took shape on the picturesque shores of Puri Beach in Odisha. Pattnaik, celebrated for his intricate and mesmerizing sand art, utilized his exceptional talent to capture the very essence of Virat Kohli's enduring legacy. The masterpiece featured a lifelike portrait of the Indian cricket sensation, truly capturing his spirit and prowess.

Watch:

Kohli has undeniably been the face of world cricket for over a decade, thanks to his exceptional batting skills and his ability to perform under immense pressure on the biggest stages. He currently holds the impressive title of being the 4th highest run-scorer in international cricket, with a staggering total of over 26,000 runs, including more than 13,500 runs in one-day international cricket.

In the meantime, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has planned an extravagant celebration for Kohli's birthday. Snehashish Ganguly, the President of CAB, has revealed that the venue will be adorned with captivating sound and light shows, and the organizers are even preparing a special cake for the star cricketer.

All eyes will also be on Kohli to see if he can achieve his 49th ODI century, which would put him on par with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record. Additionally, Team India remains the only undefeated side in the 2023 World Cup, making them a formidable force. However, the match against the Proteas is expected to be their toughest challenge yet.

