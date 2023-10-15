Headlines

AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka Match 14

‘India is the only country that can…’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Israel-Hamas conflict

World Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Pune for crucial clash against Bangladesh; video surfaces

Meet woman who works in Rs 47,460 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,980 crore net worth

Watch: Sam Curran pushes cameraman during ENG vs AFG World Cup 2023 match; video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka Match 14

‘India is the only country that can…’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Israel-Hamas conflict

World Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Pune for crucial clash against Bangladesh; video surfaces

Benefits of buckwheat flour (kuttu ka aata)

 9 Hollywood movies filmed in India 

Navratri 2023: 7 cholesterol-friendly vrat snacks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Sam Curran pushes cameraman during ENG vs AFG World Cup 2023 match; video goes viral

Sam Curran pushed the cameraman away near the boundary line during England's fielding in the World Cup game against Afghanistan

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Afghanistan made an impressive start to their third match in the 2023 World Cup against England on Sunday, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran forming a formidable 100+ run partnership. Gurbaz was the driving force behind the 114-run opening stand, displaying explosive batting against the English bowlers. He particularly took on Sam Curran in the ninth over, smashing the English all-rounder for two fours and a six, as Curran conceded 20 runs in that over.

However, an unusual incident occurred in the next over while Curran was fielding near the boundary. Frustration seemingly got the better of Curran, as he forcefully shoved a cameraman who had approached for a close-up shot. It appeared that Curran also gestured for the cameraman to stay away from the playing field. Although the commentators didn't address Curran's actions, fans took notice and expressed their disappointment on social media.

Curran had previously participated in both of England's matches in the World Cup before the Afghanistan game, claiming a wicket in each match against New Zealand and Bangladesh. England aimed to build on the momentum gained from their convincing victory over Shakib Al Hasan's side earlier in the week, following their disappointing nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in the World Cup's opening match in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan was still seeking their first win of the campaign. They had started the tournament with a one-sided loss to Bangladesh in Dharamsala and put up a strong batting effort in their second match against hosts India, scoring 272/8. However, they couldn't contain the superior Indian batting lineup, conceding the target with exactly 15 overs to spare.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

Hamas actively preventing Palestinians from leaving Gaza: Israel Defence Forces

Urvashi Rautela loses her '24 carat real gold iPhone' while watching India-Pakistan match at Narendra Modi Stadium

Nani reacts on asked if he requested director to add kissing scenes with Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna

BJP MP claims TMC's Mahua Moitra took 'cash and gifts' to ask questions in Parliament

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE