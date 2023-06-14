Watch: Salem Spartans skipper Abhishek Tanwar creates unwanted record during TNPL 2023 match

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

During a recent match between the Chepauk Super Gillies and the Salem Spartans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, a peculiar incident occurred that left spectators and players alike in disbelief. The incident involved one legal ball that resulted in a staggering 18 runs being scored.

Abhishek Tanwar, the captain of the Salem Spartans, took the ball for the last over of the first innings. Unfortunately, in the last ball of that over, Tanwar ended up conceding 18 runs, resulting in a total of 26 runs being given up. This allowed the Super Gillies to reach a total of 217 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

The last ball of the innings proved to be a nightmare for Tanwar. Initially, he bowled a ball that rattled the stumps, but it was declared a no-ball. Tanwar then bowled another no-ball, which was hit for a six. The next attempt was also a no-ball, with the batsman taking a double. Tanwar's bowling woes continued as the next ball he bowled was declared a wide. Finally, he bowled his last delivery, which was dispatched to the stands for a six. In total, one legal ball resulted in 18 runs being delivered.

The most expensive delivery ever? 1 Ball 18 runs#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/U95WNslHav — FanCode (@FanCode) June 13, 2023



“I have to take the blame for the last over – four no-balls being a senior bowler was disappointing. The wind did not help as it played a huge role,” Salem Spartans captain Tanwar said after the match.

During the previous season of the Tamil Nadu Super League, Tanwar emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, having picked up an impressive 22 scalps. However, in a recent match against the Super Gillies, he seemed to be struggling to find his rhythm. Unfortunately, his team ended up on the losing side of the match, as their chase proved unsuccessful. Despite their best efforts, the Spartans could only manage to put up a total of 165 runs in their allotted 20 overs, losing by a significant margin of 52 runs.

