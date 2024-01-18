Watch: Sachin Tendulkar takes fans down memory lane with his batting, bowling in One World One Family Cup 2024

One World, led by Sachin Tendulkar, emerged victorious with a four-wicket win against Yuvraj Singh's One Family in a thrilling one-off match.

On Thursday, the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar thrilled his fans with a nostalgic display of skill during a T20 exhibition match called One World vs One Family. Leading the One World team, Tendulkar transported everyone back in time with his remarkable batting prowess, scoring a quick 27 runs off just 16 balls.

The atmosphere was electric as Tendulkar faced off against his old rival, the former Sri Lankan spin maestro Muttiah Muralitharan. However, the excitement soon turned into disbelief when Muralitharan, representing the One Family team, dismissed Tendulkar with his very first delivery. The dismissal occurred when Tendulkar attempted an aggressive shot against Muralitharan but failed to clear Mohammad Kaif at long-on, who skillfully caught the ball.

Although Tendulkar's innings was short-lived, it served as a powerful reminder of his extraordinary talent and the immense joy he has brought to cricket enthusiasts worldwide throughout his illustrious career. The match itself was a grand celebration of cricketing legends, with other notable players such as Yuvraj Singh also participating.

One World, led by Sachin Tendulkar, emerged victorious with a four-wicket win against Yuvraj Singh's One Family in a thrilling one-off match. This match showcased the talents of 24 legendary players from seven different countries, and it took place at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

In pursuit of a target of 181 runs, One World's successful chase was anchored by the impressive performance of South African batsman Alviro Petersen. Petersen showcased his skills with a remarkable knock of 74 runs off just 50 deliveries. The opening partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha also provided a solid foundation, with Ojha contributing 25 runs off 18 deliveries before being dismissed by Sri Lankan veteran Chaminda Vaas.

As the match reached its climax, with 17 runs required off the last 12 deliveries, Irfan Pathan displayed remarkable composure and guided his team towards victory. With just seven runs needed from the final six deliveries, Pathan confidently executed a powerful straight drive for a six, securing the match in their favor.

In the earlier stages of the match, One Family won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted a total of 181 runs, with Darren Maddy playing a significant role by scoring a brilliant 51 runs off 41 deliveries.

