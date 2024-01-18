Watch: Sachin Tendulkar takes fans down memory lane with his batting, bowling in One World One Family Cup 2024

Headlines

First photo of Ram Lalla inside Ram Mandir in Ayodhya goes viral

DNA TV Show: Why Pakistan launched retaliatory airstrikes in Iran

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick resign from NCA positions after World Cup 2023 debacle

Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky Jain for 'attempting to shame' Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17: 'When all else fails...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick resign from NCA positions after World Cup 2023 debacle

Chandrayaan-3: Salary of scientists, technicians behind India's Moon mission

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

Most sixes in men's T20Is as captain

Players to hit most sixes in Super Overs in T20I history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky Jain for 'attempting to shame' Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17: 'When all else fails...'

This star kid, son of popular filmmaker has not given single hit, destroyed his career by rejecting 2 blockbusters of...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar takes fans down memory lane with his batting, bowling in One World One Family Cup 2024

One World, led by Sachin Tendulkar, emerged victorious with a four-wicket win against Yuvraj Singh's One Family in a thrilling one-off match.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 08:08 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Thursday, the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar thrilled his fans with a nostalgic display of skill during a T20 exhibition match called One World vs One Family. Leading the One World team, Tendulkar transported everyone back in time with his remarkable batting prowess, scoring a quick 27 runs off just 16 balls.

The atmosphere was electric as Tendulkar faced off against his old rival, the former Sri Lankan spin maestro Muttiah Muralitharan. However, the excitement soon turned into disbelief when Muralitharan, representing the One Family team, dismissed Tendulkar with his very first delivery. The dismissal occurred when Tendulkar attempted an aggressive shot against Muralitharan but failed to clear Mohammad Kaif at long-on, who skillfully caught the ball.

Although Tendulkar's innings was short-lived, it served as a powerful reminder of his extraordinary talent and the immense joy he has brought to cricket enthusiasts worldwide throughout his illustrious career. The match itself was a grand celebration of cricketing legends, with other notable players such as Yuvraj Singh also participating.

One World, led by Sachin Tendulkar, emerged victorious with a four-wicket win against Yuvraj Singh's One Family in a thrilling one-off match. This match showcased the talents of 24 legendary players from seven different countries, and it took place at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

In pursuit of a target of 181 runs, One World's successful chase was anchored by the impressive performance of South African batsman Alviro Petersen. Petersen showcased his skills with a remarkable knock of 74 runs off just 50 deliveries. The opening partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha also provided a solid foundation, with Ojha contributing 25 runs off 18 deliveries before being dismissed by Sri Lankan veteran Chaminda Vaas.

As the match reached its climax, with 17 runs required off the last 12 deliveries, Irfan Pathan displayed remarkable composure and guided his team towards victory. With just seven runs needed from the final six deliveries, Pathan confidently executed a powerful straight drive for a six, securing the match in their favor.

In the earlier stages of the match, One Family won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted a total of 181 runs, with Darren Maddy playing a significant role by scoring a brilliant 51 runs off 41 deliveries.

READ| 'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Infinity pool, gym, spa, modern facilities: Step inside Sundar Pichai's luxurious Rs 332 crore mansion

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Meet Indian businessman who left Rs 600 crore empire to become monk due to...

'Comeback karna koi inse seekhe': Fans react as Rohit Sharma smashes record-breaking 5th T20I hundred

‘Committed to take forward partnership…’: India on Maldives row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE