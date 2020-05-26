WATCH Sachin Tendulkar surprising all as he makes mango kulfi on 25th wedding anniversary

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, cricketers are making sure to share their lives with their fans. Reaching another milestone in his life, Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary, but in a unique way.

The legend took to Instagram and showed all how he made the occassion special for his family members by preparing a sweet dish for them.

Tendulkar decided to surprise his family members by preparing Mango Kulfi. "A Surprise for our Wedding Anniversary. Made this Mango Kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary," Tendulkar wrote on Instagram.

WATCH:

Earlier in the day, the Master Blaster had taken to Twitter to extend heartfelt wishes to his fans at the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. Not just that, he even turned into a barber for his son Arjun and gave him a haircut.

He even participated in the "Keep It Up Challenge" after he was nominated by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Tendulkar kept juggling the ball off his bat but unlike Yuvraj, the 47-year-old aced the challenge with a blindfold on.