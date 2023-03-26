Search icon
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan attends WPL 2023 Final in Mumbai, video goes viral

The presence of these cricketing legends in the stands during the finale match created quite a buzz on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:28 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Women's Premier League tournament, which had been highly anticipated, has finally come to an end with the finale being played at Brabourne between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The stadium was packed with enthusiastic fans who had come in huge numbers to support their favorite teams. 

Amongst the crowd were some notable personalities, including Sachin Tendulkar and players from Mumbai Indians male team, such as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

The presence of these cricketing legends in the stands during the finale match created quite a buzz on social media. Sachin Tendulkar, the God of Cricket, was seen in a regular casual white shirt, while the other two MI stars were spotted wearing the Mumbai Indians' jersey. 

The video of their appearance has become highly popular across social media, with fans sharing and commenting on it.

As the 16th season of the Indian Premier League is just around the corner, the players are in the city after the recently concluded India-Australia ODI series. Mumbai Indians will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore on 2nd April 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite players in action once again.

