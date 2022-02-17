Watch: Sachin Tendulkar reveals why he has to 'hide' to watch son Arjun play cricket

In a recent interview, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he doesn't go to watch his son Arjun play cricket, and even if he does, he has to hide. Like his father, Arjun has chosen to pursue his career in cricket, but he has ambitions of becoming a fast bowler, and the 22-year-old has so far put in various noteworthy performances.

Sachin however, confirmed in an interview with Graham Bensinger on a Youtube channel that he never goes to watch his son play cricket. The reason for that, he disclosed, is that he wants Arjun to fall in love with cricket, and to not come under pressure.

Being the son of Sachin Tendulkar already brings a lot of pressure on Arjun, and his father doesn't want Arjun to feel that.

The Master Blaster also added that he has indeed watched Arjun play certain times, but he's had to 'hide' in order to do that.

"Fathers and mothers, when they watch their children play, they get stressed and that’s why I don’t go and watch Arjun, because I want him to have that freedom to fall in love with cricket – to stay focused on what he wants to do, I don’t go and watch him play," said Tendulkar.

He continued, "He has to stay focused on the game. Like I didn’t like anyone watching me. Even if I go and watch his games, I’m hiding somewhere. He doesn’t know that I’m there, and nobody knows, neither does his coach, or anyone."

Recently, the 22-year-old was signed by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction for a price tag of INR 30 lakhs.

Arjun was previously with Mumbai but is yet to make his bow in the world's most competitive cricketing league.