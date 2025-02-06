Accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter, Sara Tendulkar, the cricketing legend received a warm welcome from the President.

Renowned Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently paid a visit to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter, Sara Tendulkar, the cricketing legend received a warm welcome from the President.

A video shared by ANI captured the special moment as the trio walked through the lush green pathways of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which were adorned with blooming tulips.

During the visit, Tendulkar presented President Murmu with a signed Test jersey, a gesture filled with sentimental value that reflects his illustrious cricket career. The President graciously accepted the gift and posed for a photograph with the cricket icon and his family. Anjali and Sara also joined in for the memorable picture.

Tendulkar, a stalwart of international cricket, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. The 51-year-old cricketer, known for his unmatched records, holds the distinction of scoring the most Test runs and ODI runs in the history of the game. His invaluable contributions to Indian cricket were recently honored with the prestigious Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the NAMAN Awards ceremony in Mumbai, where he was presented the award by ICC Chairperson Jay Shah.

Tendulkar's meeting with the President of India serves as a poignant reminder of his enduring legacy in the sport, both on and off the field, as he continues to be celebrated for his immense impact on Indian cricket.

