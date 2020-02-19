WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar delivers emotional speech after becoming first Indian sportsperson to win Laureus award

Indian cricket's biggest moment in recent years has to be when Sachin Tendulkar was lifted on the shoulders by his teammates after their World Cup triumph at home in 2011.

The moment has now been voted as the Laureus Best Sporting Moment in the last 20 years on Mondy (February 17) in Berlin, Germany.

Tendulkar lifted the World Cup trophy in his sixth and last World Cup.

With the help of Indian cricket fans, Tendulkar got the maximum number of votes to emerge as the winner.

Expressing his thoughts after winning the trophy, Sachin said: “It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express."

"How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates,” he said with the trophy in his hand.

“And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives,” the cricketing legend added. “Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me,” he added.

Tendulkar then went on to speak about how his journey started 37 years ago when he was just 10.

“My journey started in 1983 when I was 10 years old,” Sachin claimed.

Also read NZ vs IND: Ross Taylor warns teammates against Team India bowling attack

“India had won the World Cup. I did not understand the significance and just because everybody was celebrating, I also joined the party. But somewhere I knew something special has happened to the country and I wanted to experience it one day and that’s how my journey began.”

“It was the proudest moment of my life, holding that trophy which I chased for 22 years but I never lost hope,” the cricketer added. “I was merely lifting that trophy on behalf of my countrymen,” he added.