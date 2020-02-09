WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar 'comes out of retirement,' hits first ball for four

Seeing Sachin Tendulkar back on the field is every Indian cricket fans dream. The man - with his many records - has been a cricketing legend and role model for many.

As part of the Sunday's Bushfire Cricket Bash, the batting great faced Australia women all-rounder Ellyse Perry at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Tendulkar was challenged by Perry on social media and the Master Blaster agreed on the same.

In the innings break of the Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match, Perry bowled to Tendulkar with her Aussie teammates in the field. Being the best, Tendulkar hit the very first ball for a four.

WATCH:

Amazing to see @sachin_rt coming out of retirement to face an over from @EllysePerry. All for a good cause! Get involved| https://t.co/3iqqzeM4BO #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/t9jrYjxvEK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 9, 2020

In the challenge, Perry, who was named the Women's Cricketer of the Year for 2019, had said, "Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match.

"I know you're coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval.

"We'd love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you've hit.

"We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you're already doing so much for.

"If you're at all up for it, we'd love to have you out here -- I know there'd be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything."

Before the start of the match, Tendulkar was also seen in the nets along with Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj revealed that Tendulkar ended up playing for 40 minutes in the nets.

"He said he is going to play just six balls, but he batted for 40 minutes in the nets," Yuvraj told in a video to Cricket.com.au.