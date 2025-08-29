Watch: RR's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi engages fans with cricket, kabaddi skills at PKL 12 Vizag launch

The 14-year-old cricket sensation, known for his explosive batting and recent standout performances in the IPL, shared the stage with kabaddi legend Pardeep Narwal and other sporting icons including former badminton and hockey stars.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the Indian cricketer, played a significant role in the events that led to the inauguration of Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam. He engaged with athletes by participating in cricket and kabaddi as the launch of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 approached on National Sports Day. Suryavanshi took an active part in informal cricket practices and kabaddi matches with players from various teams, creating an energetic and interactive atmosphere. Fans were excited to see him join in, and his participation also inspired young athletes to explore different sports.

By getting on the field, Suryavanshi showed what sportsmanship and friendship are all about, putting importance on the between cricket and kabaddi in India. This event, which was part of the pre-launch celebrations, also helped to encourage fitness, teamwork, and interaction between professional athletes from different sports.

When cricket's next-gen met the Warriorz



Vaibhav Suryavanshi played cricket & witnessed the Pangebaazi up close ahead of the #PKL12 Grand Opening #ProKabaddi #GhusKarMaarenge @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/gTtQT0K1qs — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 29, 2025

As National Sports Day began the official celebrations, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's participation with the players added energy and enthusiasm to the event, building up excitement for the next season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The much-awaited Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League is going to kick off with an exciting match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas at Viswanandh Sports Stadium in Vizag. Both teams have made major changes before the new season, letting go of important players and building stronger, more balanced teams.

Surprisingly, the Titans' captain from last season will now be playing for the Thalaivas and leading their team in Season 12. He will be joined by star raider Arjun Deshwal, a combination that has fans in Tamil Nadu very excited.

Meanwhile, the Titans have focused on strengthening their defense by acquiring experienced defenders Shubham Shinde and Aman Antil to reinforce their backline. Fans are thrilled to see how these revamped rosters will perform and whether these alterations will lead to more wins.

