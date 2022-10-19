Watch: Rovman Powell smashes a 104M six, Akael Hosein's reaction goes viral

Akael Hosein's reaction on Rovman Powell's six

West Indies cricket and power-hitting go hand in hand in T20Is. Players like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, and Kieron Pollard are some of the biggest power hitters in the world who can send balls to orbit.

Looks like the new generation is also following in similar footsteps as Rovan Powell’s monstrous six was so big that even the nonstriker batter couldn’t believe it.

In the third ball of the final over, Blessing Muzarabani bowled a short ball to Powell which the batter hammered over midwicket for a colossal 104m six. More than the bowler’s reaction, it was the reaction of Akael Hossain that stole the limelight he couldn’t believe how good the striking was.

Check out the video below:

The West Indies had a brilliant as they were cruising at 90/2 after 12.3 overs. However, the tide soon shifted toward Zimbabwe as the Windies batter lost momentum and lost 4 wickets in just 12 balls.

Rovman Powell's late cameo helped Windies post a 150+ total on board. Sikandar Raza was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as he picked 3 wickets while giving away just 19 runs in his 4 overs.